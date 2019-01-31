KTN sassy presenter calls it quits





KTN morning show presenter Zindzi Kibiku has quit the Standard Media Group owned TV station.

Ms Kibiku has been co-anchoring the Morning Express show with Michael Gitonga.

In a tweet on Thursday, she thanked the media house for giving her an opportunity to perfect her craft.

“August 2015 I joined KTN News team as an intern. As infant as the station was with a goal to be the first 24/HR news network, so was my budding journalism career. They took a chance on me and allowed me to realize my dream while being myself,” she posted.

She also said that for the years she has worked at the media house she met very inspiring individuals who she also appreciated.

“I met so many of you amazing people. Thank you for your feedback, picking calls, showing up in studio and teaching me. Today, I say goodbye with a full heart,” she posted.

Before she started the Morning Express show, Ms Kibiku co-hosted Youth Café alongside Brian Aseli at the same station.

She is a communication graduate from the Daystar University.

Ms Kibiku joins the growing list of anchors who have recently left KTN, including Betty Kyalo, Mashirima Kapombe and Yvonne Okwara.

Betty joined K24 while the others joined Citizen TV.