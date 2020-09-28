KTN editor dies in grisly road accident involving three vehicles

The scene of the road accident on the Nairobi-Namanga highway. PHOTO | COURTESY

The scene of the road accident on the Nairobi-Namanga highway. PHOTO | COURTESY





KTN news director, Edwin Audi, was among two people who died in a car crash involving three vehicles on the Nairobi-Namanga highway Saturday evening.

Audi, 42, was in the company of four friends when their vehicle collided with a trailer killing him on the spot.

The accident occurred when a Toyota Probox collided with a truck driven by a Burundian national at about 6:30pm.

According to police statement, the car, a Toyota Probox, was trying to overtake a truck when the two vehicles collided.

Kajiado Central Police boss Daudi Lornyokwe said two people were killed in the crash that involved, two trailers and the Toyota Probox.

“The driver of the Probox tried to avoid hitting an oncoming trailer ferrying timber headed to Kajiado town. The Probox hit the front right side of the truck which made it swerve off the road,” said Lornyokwe.

The trailer ferrying timber is also said to have hit the other lorry killing its driver on the spot.

Lornyokwe said only one of the four passengers in the Probox died on the spot. The other occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital after the crash.

Police identified the Burundian who died in the accident as 34-year-old Isidore Birigirimana.