KRA nabs three fuel guzzlers stolen from UK

One of the vehicles intercepted at the port of Mombasa on March 07, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on Thursday intercepted three high end fuel guzzlers at the Mombasa port while on transit to Uganda.

Police confirmed that the three vehicles were stolen at Interpol’s Motor Vehicles data base in the United Kingdom.

The Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Vogue and Land Rover Discovery were concealed in two containers with the documents showing that they were household goods.

Police say the high-end vehicles were discovered after an alert was issued from the National Vehicles Crime Intelligence Service.

“The verification of the vehicles has already been done by KRA officers. Detectives have commenced investigations to nab all those involved in such activities,” DCI said in a tweet.

In a statement, KRA Commissioner of Customs and Border Control Kevin Safari said that the concealment was discovered during a customs clearance process at Mombasa port.

He said that during the cargo verification process, scanner images did not match with information in the importation documents.

According to Safari, one of the containers was said to have assorted household goods, a Vauxhall Insignia Elite and a Nissan Juke. However, upon verification, it was found to contain a Range Rover Sport and a Range Rover Vogue SE.

While the second container import documents indicated that it had one used Toyota YARIS VVT-1 and household goods.

A verification exercise revealed a Land Rover discovery HSE TD 6 strategically concealed