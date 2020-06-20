KQ to evacuate more Kenyans stranded in India

Another batch of Kenyans who were stuck in India since March when the South Asian nation was placed under lockdown over coronavirus are scheduled for evacuation to Nairobi next week.

In a notice, the Kenyan High Commission in India said that a Kenya Airways plane will fly home Kenyans from India next week.

“The planned flight, KQ 224, will depart Mumbai at 0900 hours on June 23, 2020, and is expected to arrive in Nairobi at 1245 hours,” the notice reads in part.

India is a known destination for Kenyans seeking medical treatment and the imposition of the lockdown left many stranded after flights were cancelled.

Kenya also suspended international flights compounding the patients’ problems.

The Kenyans were left stranded in India and other countries following the cancellation on international flights into and out of the country in March over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among those stranded in India are patients who went to the country for treatment.

The Kenyans will, however, pay for their airfare and adhere to strict conditions.

They will part with between Sh67,500 for an economy class ticket and Sh95,000 for a business class ticket for the journey back home, the notice said.

Those travelling will, however, be required to produce a clearance certificate from an accredited health facility confirming they are coronavirus-free.

Upon arrival, the passengers will also be required to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine period.