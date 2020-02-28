KQ suspends employee who took video of Chinese plane at JKIA

Kenya Airway has suspended an employee who filmed and shared a video clip showing a Southern China Airline with 239 passengers landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport this week.

The airline is accusing Gire Ali of exposing poor handling and management of passengers arriving from coronavirus-ravaged China.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Mr Ali confirmed that it was true that he had been suspended by the national carrier.

“Yes, it is true, what is trending is true they have suspended me,” said Mr Ali.

In the letter, the airline says that because of his involvement in the matter of distributing the clip, “it has been determined that you be suspended from duty with effect from 27th February 2020 in accordance with provision of clause 16.5 of the Company HR Policy Manual.”

The letter was signed by Chief Human Resources Officer Evelyne Munyoki read. Mr Ali is to present himself to the investigating team.

His suspension comes after a video of Flight CZ 6043 landed at the JKIA at 7:29am to a hostile reception that saw medical officials at the airport refuse to screen passengers, who were not allowed to leave the plane for almost an hour.

End the standoff

According to a source, it took the intervention of senior government officials to end the standoff.

“All 239 passengers were screened on board, cleared and advised to self-quarantine for the next 14 days,” the Ministry of Health later said.

The ministry advised Kenyans against non-essential travel to countries affected by the virus.

The World Health Organisation has identified Kenya as being among 13 top priority countries that either have direct links or a high volume of travel to China.

The agency said the 13 countries should be prepared for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact tracing and prevention and sharing of data.

In January, Kenya Airways suspended all its flights to Guangzhou, China after patients started dying from coronavirus.

The national flag carrier, in a statement, said the move follows the outbreak of coronavirus that has left thousands infected.

KQ had come under pressure to suspend its flights to China in the wake of continued widespread of the coronavirus.

