KQ stops passenger flights for the first time in four decades

Kenyans on Twitter have rallied behind Kenya Airways after the national flag carrier announced it had stopped all passenger flights for the first time in four decades.

This decision, the airline confirmed, was brought about by an announcement by most governments to shut down airports so as to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“For over 40 years it’s been our pride to connect Africa to the World and the World to Africa. For the first time in our history we’ve put a pause on our flights. But as we do, we can’t wait to take to the skies with you again. Thank you for your loyalty. Stay safe,” the airline announced.

“Can’t wait to fly you again. I believe we’ve got clear skies & better days ahead of us. Until then,” media personality Caroline Mutoko wrote.

“Dear @KenyaAirways, I will #KeepQalm and wait for this dark cloud to pass. Can’t wait to fly with you again,” added Tim Njiru.

“Gosh! I am so looking forward to hearing that music again and the red uniform and the surprise look on the cabin crew when they bring my Hindu veg meal,” another user posted.

KQ, as the airline is best referred to, will continue transporting cargo.

Kenya Airways is considered one of the biggest airlines in Africa, and flies to several destinations in Africa, Europe, Asia including Amsterdam, London and New York.