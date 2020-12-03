KQ loses second pilot to Covid-19 in London





The national carrier Kenya Airways has lost another pilot to Covid-19.

Captain Salah Salim Jeizan, 57, died at a London hospital on Wednesday, the airline’s chief human resources officer Evelyne Munyoki said in a condolence message.

Captain Jeizan flew to London’s Heathrow Airport on November 7 from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport but developed difficulties in breathing while in a London hotel.

Jeizan was rushed to the hospital from his hotel room and put on oxygen.

Our brother Salah Jeizan. KQ pilot. Landed at Heathrow rushed to hillingdon hospital and died of covid-19. We grew with him in Eastleigh. Ina lilahi waina ilaihi rajiun. pic.twitter.com/tRtDw6c8A3 — JOHNNY (@Ibrahimjohnny) December 2, 2020

According to Ibrahim Johnny, a close colleague, the deceased will be buried on Thursday in London under the Islamic law.

He will be buried tomorrow in london — JOHNNY (@Ibrahimjohnny) December 2, 2020

Captain Jeizan joined the national carrier in 2001 as a junior pilot and rose through the ranks to his last position as a senior captain on the Boeing 787 fleet.

He flew to different international destinations in Europe, US and the Middle East.

“On behalf of the board of directors, the management and staff of Kenya Airways, we join the family of the late captain Jeizan in mourning their beloved one and pray that the almighty God will strengthen them during this time of sorrow,” KQ said in a statement.

In April Kenya lost its first captain, Daudi Kibati, days after commandeering a flight that evacuated Kenyans stranded in the US after the outbreak of Covid-19.

The captain was taken ill on March 29 after returning from New York and he died on April 1.