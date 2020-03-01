KQ explains why they suspended staffer

Kenya Airways has explained why they suspended staffer Geri Ali over a video clip shared on social media.

Mr Ali was suspended for filming and sharing a video of a China Southern Airlines plane landing with 239 passengers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday.

In a statement on Sunday, the national carrier said under standard HR procedures, the employee had to be suspended to allow time for a full investigation to take place to determine the facts of the matter.

“On 26th February 2020 KQ received a letter from KAA stating that there had been a breach of airside security procedures at JKIA involving one of our employees. In accordance with standard HR procedures, the employee was suspended to allow a full investigation to take place to determine the facts of the matter,” KQ said.

Further KQ further stated that the process will be conducted expeditiously fairly and transparently and in the meantime, the employee remains on a full salary.

However, the national carrier noted that the as an operator at JKIA, they are expected to adhere to airport security procedures and regulations set by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) as the airport regulator and which are prescribed by law.

Following his suspension, Mr Ali has publicly claimed that he fears for his life.

“They have been calling and I’m yet to go and meet the team because someone warned me that my life might be in danger and that they were watching me. I handed over my work identification documents through the fence and left. I fear what could happen to me,” he said.