KOT warn Babu Owino of deportation risk for wearing conical hat

A show of solidarity by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino to his Starehe counterpart Charles Njagua Kanyi alias Jaguar has left Kenyans with more questions than answers.

Babu showed up at the Milimani Law courts on Friday during Jaguar’s case ruling.

He thereafter quickly took to social media to post pictures of his court appearance and support for the besieged Starehe MP.

But it is Babu’s conical hat, commonly known as an Asian rice hat, that drew attention.

At milimani Court in solidarity with https://t.co/bgDKByX9Wi pic.twitter.com/PCofvZTG2x — Babu Owino (@HEBabuOwino) June 28, 2019

Many found it ironical that he was wearing a hat associated with the foreigners who Jaguar want to be chased from the country.

Jaguar had earlier this week issued an ultimatum to Interior Secretary Fred Matiang’i to deport Chinese and East African citizens who are trading in city markets.

David Kagoda said; “Statement received with that Chinese hat.”

Spicylicious asked; “What’s with the hat mhesh.”

Wounded Taxpayer asked; “Kwani @HEBabuOwino siku hizi umekuwa Vietnamese Yawa?”

Mutiso said; “Chunga asithani wewe ni wa huko he starts with you…and end up deported to China.”

Faisal Faisal noted; “Chinku chi chi babu owino, kumbe unatoka Vietnam.”

Hesbon Mosembe; “Solidarity in what?Against who?That road towards Nyayo Gate B junction heading to Tassia Catholic has been a nuisances to us residents yet you’re solidifying with a xenophobia maniac.”

Jaguar and Babu had an altercation in the precincts of Parliament building in 2018 that turned physical.