Kenyans on Twitter put aside their witticism to talk about the the silent menace of depression.

Using the hashtag #KOTLoyalsAgainstDepression, they shared experiences and advice on depression. They also educated each other on the signs and symptoms to look out for on depression.

Below are some of their thoughts.

@NAbonyo said; “I have so many young fathers: friends suffering. We need to help these youths secure jobs to feed and help their young families. We need to make them feel accommodated.”

@MachokaSimon wrote; “I came to terms a long time ago that every night I’m going to have to take a little white pill. Having to rely on medication for anything is hard but relying on it to make you feel normal, whatever “normal” is for you, is extra difficult.”

@kangethe67 commented; “Social media is leading cause, let us be sensitive while bullying other tweeps.”

@joseph_KE254 said; “Depression is that voice inside you. Cursing out almost everything, this could be as a result of love gone sour, exams, financial crisis we need to talk about this, we need to save life’s, always be your brother’s keeper.”

@DennisMwangi1 replied; “Depression is cancer of the mind. While it is easily visible to the average eye, depression starts with stress and anxiety. Stress ni rahisihi kudetect and it is at this point that people should come in for the victim.”

@MarugaVincent advised; “The simple act of talking to someone face to face about how you feel can play a big role in relieving depression and keeping it away. Social media, phone calls and text messages can’t replace good old-fashioned in-person quality time.”

‘MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONAL’

@Nasewangari said; “Depression is paralysing. You cannot wish it away, alcohol it away, sex it away, think happy and positive thoughts it away. That’s why it’s important to seek out a mental health professional. You are never alone.”

@vanneykim said; “I thought i had hit rock bottom and nobody cared until someone told me “Don’t commit suicide we need you more than you think”…..I will forever be grateful to God because that was the turning point.”

@cee_isutsa said; “Depression’s makes you feel like you the only obstacle that makes the equation not add up…it makes you feel like a loser. A failure…..talking to people who show love n encourage helps a great deal.”