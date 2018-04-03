Kiambu woman representative Gathoni Wamuchomba. PHOTO | NATIONKiambu woman representative Gathoni Wamuchomba. PHOTO | NATION
By SYLVANIA AMBANI

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba has divided opinion on Twitter after urging rich Kikuyu men to embrace polygamy.

Ms Wamuchomba had on Monday argued that men who sire children outside wedlock should consider taking their concubines as their additional wives because polygamous marriages are part of Kikuyu culture.

“We give birth to these children, and we do not want to own up to them…I am saying, if you are a man from the Kikuyu community, and you can sustain five wives, have them and if you are a man and you are in a position to bring up (many children), do it,” she said.

Her remarks left Kenyans on Twitter on opposites ends on the debate on polygamy. Some blasted her for being “ridiculous”, while others agreed with her.

