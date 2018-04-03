Kiambu woman representative Gathoni Wamuchomba. PHOTO | NATION

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba has divided opinion on Twitter after urging rich Kikuyu men to embrace polygamy.

Ms Wamuchomba had on Monday argued that men who sire children outside wedlock should consider taking their concubines as their additional wives because polygamous marriages are part of Kikuyu culture.

“We give birth to these children, and we do not want to own up to them…I am saying, if you are a man from the Kikuyu community, and you can sustain five wives, have them and if you are a man and you are in a position to bring up (many children), do it,” she said.

Her remarks left Kenyans on Twitter on opposites ends on the debate on polygamy. Some blasted her for being “ridiculous”, while others agreed with her.

Wamuchomba is a realist. why should a man have 1 wife and 10 mipango ya kando, does it make sense, Let it be! — Jahson Makili (@JahsonMakili3) April 3, 2018

I a gree with Hon Gathoni Wamuchomba, Kiambu County MP. Her suggestion is practical and will solve many problems in our society today. We should not run away from polygamy only to cheat and father many children out there irresponsibly. Heko Muheshimiwa. pic.twitter.com/FntkwXit7S — Hon. Abdikadir Aden (@HonAbdik) April 2, 2018

If I had a husband then I think I will want to give a deep thought to what Gathoni Wamuchomba said …. — Shiru Mungai (slim) (@ShimungaiSlim) April 3, 2018

What shame Lynda. The fact that you don't like her for advocating for polygamy or the fact that Kikuyu men are not marrying and having children. Is wamuchomba even married — Brian Bwana (@Brian_Bwana) April 3, 2018

But Eseli Simiyu is right, Wamuchomba explicitly said "Kikuyu men", so what would the rest of us know? — Kisame (@KiziriiW) April 3, 2018

On Wamuchomba's comments re:polygamy. Am not impressed. It'd been better if it was the men declaring or demanding. Sasa ni Wamuchomba anawatetea. Hii ni kukaliwa × 1000 — Shareman (@mwangisk) April 3, 2018

Wamuchomba has a valid point there are so many single mothers not only in KIAMBU but in other parts of former Central Province & instead of rich men spending fortunes by maintaining secret concubines why not officially legalize their escapades — Said Gatibaru (@SGatibaru) April 3, 2018

Wamuchomba spoke a lot of sense from a practical and realistic standpoint but if you want to take the moral high ground, be emotional or dramatic then you are in denial — Michael Mwangi (@terrificmike) April 3, 2018

Wamuchomba looking for a husband on the low. Ridiculous. — Kisame (@KiziriiW) April 3, 2018

