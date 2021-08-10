KOT react to latest Samidoh, Nyamu drama





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have conveniently shared their opinion in the wake of the latest drama pitting city politician Karen Nyamu and her baby daddy Samidoh, born Samuel Muchoki.

Nyamu on Tuesday, August 11, 2021, claimed via an Instagram Live session that Samidoh had assaulted her and extensively damaged her phone.

She also sensationally claimed that the troubled couple was expecting their second child together.

Samidoh is married with two kids and recently revealed it was a ‘mistake’ to father her first kid with Nyamu a few months back.

The latest saga has provoked the mind of Kenyans, most of whom appeared to view the incident on a lighter note.

Anytime samidoh see Karen nyamu with another man pic.twitter.com/WzsDJv8vL8 — JacksonKE™🇰🇪 (@ItsJacksonKE) August 10, 2021

Karen Nyamu is trying to flip this to ati ladies should join her in teaching men a lesson. Madam, it’s your poor taste in men. Being a side-chic to a Kenyan policeman comes with risks. Their brutality and violence is not limited to members of the public but spouses too. — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) August 10, 2021

Don't say anything, just RETWEET for Karen Nyamu and Like For Samidoh

☝️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Rbx0QGIzEM — LandLady (@fatuma_ke) August 10, 2021

Karen nyamu amesema Samidoh is very fertile she's expecting another child pic.twitter.com/3FYEeVqBPF — JacksonKE™🇰🇪 (@ItsJacksonKE) August 10, 2021

Samidoh see's Karen nyamu talking to another man Later that night 👇 pic.twitter.com/mM86YDw9GV — JacksonKE™🇰🇪 (@ItsJacksonKE) August 10, 2021

Nyamu has since promised to teach Samidoh a lesson