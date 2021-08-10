Join our Telegram Channel
KOT react to latest Samidoh, Nyamu drama

By Keshi Ndirangu August 10th, 2021 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have conveniently shared their opinion in the wake of the latest drama pitting city politician Karen Nyamu and her baby daddy Samidoh, born Samuel Muchoki.

Nyamu on Tuesday, August 11, 2021, claimed via an Instagram Live session that Samidoh had assaulted her and extensively damaged her phone.

She also sensationally claimed that the troubled couple was expecting their second child together.

Samidoh is married with two kids and recently revealed it was a ‘mistake’ to father her first kid with Nyamu a few months back.

The latest saga has provoked the mind of Kenyans, most of whom appeared to view the incident on a lighter note.

 

Nyamu has since promised to teach Samidoh a lesson

