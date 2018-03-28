DP WIlliam Ruto at his Karen residence's office in Nairobi. PHOTO | DPPS

Kenyans on Twitter reacted harshly to the latest opinion poll by Ipsos Synovate on the 2022 presidential race.

The poll placed Deputy President William Ruto ahead at 30 per cent followed by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Nasa leader Raila Odinga and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho at 14 per cent each.

The poll was greeted with apathy as the online community expressed fatigue with politics.

@Nyagwara said; “Tom Wolf should be bundled out of this country. It’s too early to talk 2022 while 2017 has not even been resolved.”

@BenardAnold12 said; “Not again! This man should have been the one to be deported!”

@JoshMya wrote; “2022 polls tena? abeg we are preparing for Qatar Worldcup 2022!”

@RafelMwatela tweeted; “We complain of persistent politicking and election mood of the country by politicians and IPSOS does this. We are less than 6 months from an election and you conduct a survey about 2022 election? Absurd! We need a survey on relevance of IPSOS too!”

@mpatriotKenya said; “Come on @IpsosKe we are tired of politics.”

@wachira_cripus said; “Mzee, show us some credible research you’ve conducted on Education, Health, Environment, Industry, Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Wachana na siasa!”

@NyabutoLilian commented; “Another branch of Cambridge Analytica, too early to start propaganda.”

@CKieh said; “The media should be highlighting what our leaders need to be doing like providing transportation and infrastructure to Kenyans- come to Red Hill road, Kiambu County (up to Gachie) and highlight it’s deplorable status!! We are tired of this unnecessary reporting of politics!”

@anj_116 said; “Wait… We have hardly gone a year past the last elections. We are a broken country. We have a handshake. And we haven’t even resolved Miguna Miguna. Our country has cash issues. Unemployment is at an all-time high. We have more problems feeding ourselves. Then This!!!!! TF.”