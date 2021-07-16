KOT ‘doubts’ on Kangogo suicide theory





Kenyans on social media have shared varied reactions following the death of Corporal Caroline Kangogo, a police fugitive that was being sought over the murders of her colleague Constable John Ogweno and businessman Peter Njiru Ndwiga.

Kangongo’s death was announced on Friday, July 16, 2021, by Rift Valley regional coordinator George Natembeya. He said Kangogo shot herself in her parents’ home in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Friday morning.

“Caroline Kangogo has taken her own life. She had gone home and that is where she shot herself,” Mr. Natembeya said.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, also a renowned lawyer, and activist Boniface Mwangi were among those that have shared their views on this incident.

Cpl Caroline Kangogo is dead from an alleged suicide. This should not bring a closure to investigations as to who killed the two men associated with her. We might never know her side of the story! In the complex world of crime, there could be a third force!! — Sen.Moses Wetang'ula (@Wetangulam) July 16, 2021

Caroline Kangogo was part of rogue officers involved robberies and extortion.

It's likely she was told that if she betrays the syndicate, they will murder her parents and kids. Witness protection in Kenya is a hoax. ICC witnesses were betrayed & murdered! https://t.co/XeTM7yJxco — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) July 16, 2021

My heart goes to the parents of Caroline Kangogo. This must really have hit them quite hard. They were really broken by this whole ordeal. May they find Comfort. 🙏 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) July 16, 2021

Caroline Kangogo killed herself using this pistol in Elgeyo Marakwet in her parents house. Police should tell us what was troubling this lady. It's either there is a deal which went sour or she was infected with something. Very unusual. pic.twitter.com/NsbujHu8Nn — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) July 16, 2021

The media has been conscripted by DCI to run with the cover up story “Caroline Kangogo commits suicide.” Who was the witness? When was the autopsy done? I remember telling special crimes boss on Tuesday, “I am sure you guys will eventually tell us that you found her dead.” ^POLSK — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, her death ends a two-week search for the police officer who evaded an elite unit crafted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation to hunt her down.

Her run from the authorities started on July 5 when Sergeant Joseph Ologe, who resides at the Kasarani police houses in Nakuru, spotted PC Ogweno’s car, a Toyota Corolla, with broken windows and the engine still running.

When the officer peeped through the broken driver’s window, he saw Ogweno lying in the car seat with blood oozing from his nose. Officers who responded to the report discovered that their colleague had been shot and he was dead.

Investigation into the killing of Ogweno was immediately placed under Nakuru East sub-county criminal investigation officers.

Investigators found a mobile phone belonging to Kangogo at the crime scene. Ogweno and Kangogo were suspected to be having an affair.

On July 6, the DCI declared Kangogo a person of interest and began a search for her.

About the same time, the owner of Dedamax Kimbo hotel, Peter Kiumi Mugeshi, made a report through a call to the OCPP of Mugera Police Post that a man had been found dead in a hotel room.

It was established that the man’s identity was Peter Njiru Ndwiga, 32, and he had booked the room at 4.22pm on Monday in the company of a woman. In his pockets was a receipt for a Sh3,020 payment made to Jogoo Kimakia Country Lodge in Thika using a bank card belonging to Kangogo.

The receipt indicated that the payment was made at 3.29pm on July 5.

The DCI declared Kangogo “armed and lethal” and cautioned people, particularly men, to be wary of her as she was “on a killing spree and was luring men to hotels before murdering them.”

Kangogo was born in Nyawa, Tambach in and former Keiyo district to Barnaba Kipkoech Korir and Leah Jepkosgei.

She attended Nyawa Boarding Primary School and joined St Francis Secondary School and later St Alphonsus Mutei Girls Secondary School, before joining the Kenya Police College in Kiganjo between 2008 and 2009 for her initial training.

While at Kiganjo, she obtained a First Class in Shooting Range Qualification. She went for a Corporal Course at the Kenya Police College in Kiganjo in 2014. Cpl Kangogo is married to Commissioner of Police Richard Kipkirui Ngeno, with whom she has two children.

She had served at the Police Training College in Mombasa, the Kaloleni Police Station, Kenya Police College and Central Police Station in Nakuru. She was attached to the Nakuru Law Courts as a court orderly.

Her death comes just days after the Law Society of Kenya appointed veteran lawyer Dr John Khaminwa to handle her case.

Dr Khaminwa filed a case in court to bargain for her release on bond pending her arrest.