President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking at National Youth Service headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday, February 01, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking at National Youth Service headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday, February 01, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO
By MWENDE KASUJJA

Kenyans online have expressed their dissatisfaction with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s  “lack of seriousness” in fighting corruption.

The angry comments erupted moments after the suspects in the Sh468 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal were released on bail on Tuesday.

The suspects were released on a Sh5 million bond with a surety of Sh2 million.

High Court judge ordered the accused to deposit Sh1 million cash bail to secure their temporary freedom.

The 47 suspects will also be required to surrender their passports to the court and report weekly to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Online, Kenyans expressed their anger and disappointment terming the ruling as the start of the collapse of the case.