President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking at National Youth Service headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday, February 01, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Kenyans online have expressed their dissatisfaction with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “lack of seriousness” in fighting corruption.

The angry comments erupted moments after the suspects in the Sh468 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal were released on bail on Tuesday.

The suspects were released on a Sh5 million bond with a surety of Sh2 million.

High Court judge ordered the accused to deposit Sh1 million cash bail to secure their temporary freedom.

The 47 suspects will also be required to surrender their passports to the court and report weekly to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Online, Kenyans expressed their anger and disappointment terming the ruling as the start of the collapse of the case.

If Uhuru kenyatta is serious in the fight against graft,he would not have allowed the NYS suspects to be granted bail.Anyway, Zambian mps came to Kenya to learn how to fight corruption — Oscar pentium (@Oscarpentium) June 19, 2018

Meanwhile, as the rogue government is busy harassing business people while the public is applauding it, the NYS suspects have been granted bail! I told you, IsaScam. End of the game. — Dennoh Tosh (@DennohTosh) June 19, 2018

The small fish NYS suspects have been granted bail by High Court. The long road to perverting Justice has began. — Lord Mutai (@ItsMutai) June 19, 2018

Lmao finally NYS suspects granted bail, we all saw it coming, now wait for the case to be forgotten completely as we move on to yet another heist — Son Of Anarchy (@__QlintDwayne) June 19, 2018

Finally NYS Suspects have been granted bail by the High court of Kenya.The road to " justice" has started.#corruptionfightingback #WeKnowYourSalary — Nahashon_sheezy 🇰🇪 (@NahashonSheezy) June 19, 2018

NYS suspects granted bail.Are our institutions working properly? This is how wev'e been losing in this war! Where are the founders of lifestyle audit? Totally PR @UKenyatta @RailaOdinga @Miguna Miguna — Ekidor Japeth(Jefoh) (@JapethEkidor) June 19, 2018