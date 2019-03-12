Join our WhatsApp Channel
KOT leave Associated Press with a bloody nose over headline on plane crash

By David Kwalimwa March 12th, 2019 2 min read

Kenya suffered the highest casualties in the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 plane crash on Sunday, but somehow a leading American media outlet didn’t consider the grim statistics as a major news highlight.

Instead, the Associated Press (AP) mentioned Canadians, Chinese, Americans, Italians, Indians, French, British, Egyptians casualties as it broke news of the plane crash on Sunday.

That tweet did not go down well with Twitterati who called out AP for the lack of proportional representation of everyone who was on board.

AP is yet to delete the tweet or apologise.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

About the author

David Kwalimwa

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup. View all posts

