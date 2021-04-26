KOT go after DCI for post on George Floyd’s murder

The entrance to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) along Kiambu Road, Nairobi. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

A tweet from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on how a young American girl filmed a police officer pushing his knee on George Floyd’s neck causing his death has irked Kenyans.

In the tweet, DCI said Darnella Frazier was only 17 years old when she witnessed a US Police officer breaking the law and acted by filming the then Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was last week convicted over Floyd’s murder.

DCI appealed to Kenyans to report crimes happening near them using Frazier’s example, but that did not go down well with Kenyans.

“Darnella Frazier was only 17 years old when she witnessed a Police officer breaking the law. She took action by filming the then Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, as he arrested George Floyd by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. Out of Darnella’s courage, Derek is now convicted for murder,” tweeted the DCI.

Darnella Frazier was only 17 years old when she witnessed a Police officer breaking the law. She took action by filming the then Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, as he arrested George Floyd by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. pic.twitter.com/tm9dFNHexc — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 24, 2021

The agency encouraged Kenyans to report rogue police officers so that they could take action.

“DCI acknowledges that the unlawful actions of an errant law enforcement officer may lead to untold suffering to victims,” said DCI in part.

The tweet instead opened a floodgate of reactions from Kenyans on police brutality in what is seen as reluctance to deal with rogue officers.

Others shared pictures of police officers assaulting Kenyans, with the majority questioning why Kenya had zero convictions in recent police brutality cases.

Here are some of the reactions:

The guy tweeting for @DCI_Kenya seems to have landed in Kenya just now. He should ask Kenyans, cops included, how it's done here in Kenya.

Badala muandike composition ya rogue officers hiring out guns mnaandika vitu kama hizi…FAGIA KWAKO omwami

Babu Owino shot someone on Camera and nothing has been done to him… Floyd case has even been tried and determined while our courts are still dilly dallying our justice system is rotten to the core

But if someone filmed a policeman you guys would destroy his phone or camera and threaten to arrest him!just see how you reacted to the story about police guns!

Some have tried filming illegal police operations in Kenya and ended up being charged in court with flimsy offenses and losing their 📱 or 📸 or forced to delete photos/videos.

Comparing KENYA democracy with USA. It's not yet funny 🤣🤣🤣. An MP is seen in a video footage shooting someone. The video is still available in the internet for free. 
Pause and remember – Nothing lasts forever. Better days are coming, but they will come faster with faith.