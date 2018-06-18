Stanley Karanja, 67 and Jane Karanja, 59 were arrested on June 15, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

An elderly couple in Shauri Moyo that runs a wholesale shop was arrested on Friday for what police termed as selling of contraband sugar.

Stanley Karanja, 67 and Jane Karanja, 59 were arrested at Burma Market and detained at Shauri Moyo Police Station on Friday on suspicion of selling illegal sugar.

Police said they suspect the sugar might have been supplied by rogue businesspeople.

The couple’s daughter took to Twitter to appeal for her sickly mother’s right to access treatment.

She wrote a passionate appeal to activist Boniface Mwangi who shared a tweet, tagging the national police service to assist.

"My parents Jane Karanja- 59 years old, my dad – Stanley Karanja, 67 years old are being held at the Shauri Moyo police Station because of selling Kabras sugar, they have documents showing who they bought it from and it's a legit business they operate!" Cc @NPSOfficial_KE pic.twitter.com/bPh1QAOUue — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) June 17, 2018

The couple’s daughter claimed her parents got their supply direct from the sugar miller and had papers to prove the transaction.

Kenyans who commented on the tweet couldn’t agree on whether the couple should have been arrested for stocking suspicious sugar.

Some claimed the government should target major dealers like supermarkets, while others argued that every seller should ensure they deal with safe products.

And this is Muindi mweusi supermarket that has only Kabras sugar which 1kg goes at ksh98.Can the police raid this supermarket to ascertain where they are getting this sugar from. Am very concerned pic.twitter.com/ucyx0lOh6z — Bota Nyakunu (@Botanyakunu) June 17, 2018

This is how we start to get it wrong. Everyone must carry there cross! The two citizens will help in the trace. Apparently some guys might be buying packaging materials too to repack these products. Whether ur on a death bed you must be answerable. — Slot (@TenthSlot) June 17, 2018

It is obvious that the seller should be traced and locked up and he also reveals where he got the sugar from — Bernadette Muyomi (@BernadetteMuyom) June 17, 2018

They got it from Kabras and they have the papers to prove it, — Bernice Karanja (@Bernice_Karanja) June 17, 2018

It is sad how @kenyapolice are not able to distinguish victims from criminals. The custodians of quality @KEBS_ke should take full responsibility for exposing Kenyans to toxic sugar and desist from blaming innocent victims. — Josphat Kimani (@josphatkimani) June 17, 2018

It’s really sad that we go for a final users not the source, we should for boundary how did it reach Kenya, who are the suppliers, does kra, kebs and anticounterfeit knows??? May these old parents be release they are after two three shillings profit, but the source!!source!! — Erick Langat ngochoch (@ErickNgochoch) June 17, 2018

Interesting how we defend our own even before investigations are done. — Johnmark (@Johnmar64794490) June 18, 2018

They will be victims as long as they handled the illegal adulterated product .They will need to prove they didn’t have a hand in the whole drama .Time will tell — Chris (@InfoJaka) June 17, 2018

So we are now arresting the innocent retailers instead of backtracking to the wholesalers then manufacturers really sick country we have — HOOK (@omollo_o) June 17, 2018