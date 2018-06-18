Stanley Karanja, 67 and Jane Karanja, 59 were arrested on June 15, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESYStanley Karanja, 67 and Jane Karanja, 59 were arrested on June 15, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

An elderly couple in Shauri Moyo that runs a wholesale shop was arrested on Friday for what police termed as selling of contraband sugar.

Stanley Karanja, 67 and Jane Karanja, 59 were arrested at Burma Market and detained at Shauri Moyo Police Station on Friday on suspicion of selling illegal sugar.

Police said they suspect the sugar might have been supplied by rogue businesspeople.

The couple’s daughter took to Twitter to appeal for her sickly mother’s right to access treatment.

She wrote a passionate appeal to activist Boniface Mwangi who shared a tweet, tagging the national police service to assist.

The couple’s daughter claimed her parents got their supply direct from the sugar miller and had papers to prove the transaction.

Kenyans who commented on the tweet couldn’t agree on whether the couple should have been arrested for stocking suspicious sugar.

Some claimed the government should target major dealers like supermarkets, while others argued that every seller should ensure they deal with safe products.