KOT bully foreign envoy to quickly delete tweet after gay sex ruling

Netherlands Ambassador to Kenya Frans Makken is dressed in Samburu traditional attire in Wamba area of Samburu West. PHOTO | FILE

Kenyans on Twitter on Friday bullied Netherlands Ambassador to Kenya Frans Makken into deleting a tweet that had expressed solidarity with Kenya’s gay community.

Ambassador Makken had tweeted: “Very disappointing: High Court of Kenya declines to repeal the 162 section of the penal code which criminalizes same sex conduct as this section is not deemed unconstitutional.”

Makken quickly deleted his tweet after Kenyans who were celebrating high court’s refusal to decriminalise gay sex descended on him with insults.

Kenyans online celebrating the high court’s decision argued that gay sex is still a ‘foreign idea’..

“#Repeal162 is Full of foreigners. There are no actual Gays and Lesbians in Kenya because its UNKENYAN. This is a foreign campaign in our country. The few gathering momentum here are a result of peer pressure. I have been there before so I can STATE WITH CONFIDENCE,” wrote Nduta.

“But gay people are just playing victims. Just blowing a fanfare to demand sympathy.A thread…1. Have you been discriminated in any way based on your orientation? 2. Have you been required to state your sexual preferences anywhere in Kenya?” questioned Apale.

“To the LGBT community, you can appeal the decision to the Court of appeal and up to the Supreme. While at it, please accept the fact that homosexuality is a foreign concept in Kenya that might take eons to become morally acceptable,” Kimberly Sang stated.