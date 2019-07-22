Korean pastor in court over forged City Hall documents

A case in which a Kenyan-based Korean pastor is accused of forging Nairobi County documents is set to commence Monday at the Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi.

Pastor Jonathan Inchoong Kang, in collaboration with Nairobi County employee Paul Misori, allegedly forged documents from the Nairobi County government in a bid to encroach on a piece of land in Kileleshwa.

He has denied the charges.

Mr Kang has been entangled in a prolonged legal battle with his neighbour in Kileleshwa, Mr Song Seung Ho, who is also a Korean.

The pastor allegedly forged a letter of approval and claimed it was genuinely issued to him to erect a building on a sewer line.

Nairobi County government has denied issuing the approval to either Mr Kang or his church.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed that Mr Kang together with Mr Misori be charged with forgery.

The case will be heard by Kibera Principal Magistrate Boaz Ombewa.