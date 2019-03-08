Join our WhatsApp Channel
Know them? Why these rogue VIP escort officers are wanted by police

By Hilary Kimuyu March 8th, 2019 1 min read

Police on Thursday night asked members of the public for help to identify two VIP escort officers who allegedly damaged a woman’s car in Nairobi.

Ms Waithera Gaitho claimed that she was hit by a car that was driving on the wrong side of the road while carrying a ‘very important people’.

Her complaint and request for the identification of the two escorts prompted National Police Service to urge the public to report any information on the two.

NPS has also advised the woman to report the incident to the nearest police station.

“All officers on VIP security duties have therefore been instructed to stop this behavior forthwith; must therefore follow the highway code and obey the traffic law just like other motorists,” one of the tweet read.

