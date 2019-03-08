Know them? Why these rogue VIP escort officers are wanted by police

The rogue VIP escort officers who are accused of damaging Ms Waithera Gaitho's car. PHOTO | COURTESY

Police on Thursday night asked members of the public for help to identify two VIP escort officers who allegedly damaged a woman’s car in Nairobi.

Ms Waithera Gaitho claimed that she was hit by a car that was driving on the wrong side of the road while carrying a ‘very important people’.

I've been hit by these"very important" people while they were driving on the wrong side. Please help me find them. pic.twitter.com/LL5VcpvJlj — Waithera Gaitho (@serahgaitho) March 8, 2019

Her complaint and request for the identification of the two escorts prompted National Police Service to urge the public to report any information on the two.

NPS has also advised the woman to report the incident to the nearest police station.

Some of these officers have in the past been engaging in reckless behavior & have been harassing other Motorists in the name of allowing their VIPs quick passage. 3/5 — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) March 8, 2019

“All officers on VIP security duties have therefore been instructed to stop this behavior forthwith; must therefore follow the highway code and obey the traffic law just like other motorists,” one of the tweet read.