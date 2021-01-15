Knife-wielding student, 17, arrested





Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kwale County have arrested a 17-year-old pupil for being in possession of a knife while in class, days after two teachers were stabbed in Kisii and another student tried to stab a deputy principal in Nyamira.

According to the detectives, the school’s headteacher Salah Yare had earlier reported that some pupils had sneaked knives into their classroom.

“The school’s principal had reported to our officers in dismay, that some pupils had sneaked knives into their classroom. Luckily, nobody was injured since detectives and our police counterparts moved in swiftly and conducted a thorough search leading to the discovery of the knife,” the report read in part.

DCI said this is in strict conformity to the law and will be presented before court for preparation to commit a felony, contrary to section 308 (1) of the penal code.

The 17-year-old teenager was arrested and will be presented in court and charged with preparation to commit a felony.

The latest incident comes just days after a Form two student at Mokwerero Secondary school in Nyamira County attempted to kill a deputy principal at his school.

In another incident, another student managed to stab two teachers at a Kisii School.

The 17-year-old Form Three student was arrested and charged with attempted murder, which he denied.

He was arraigned before Kisii Law Court’s Senior Resident Magistrate Stephen Njoro.

Charges read out to him indicated that on January 12, 2021 within Kisii High School compound he stabbed two teachers leaving them with injuries.