KNH seeking the relatives of these nine male patients – PHOTOS

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has appealed to the public to help them get in touch with the relatives of nine male patients who are admitted at the hospital.

The hospital shared the said patients’ mugshots on social media and provided phone numbers through which the public can inform them about the patients’ relatives.

Four of the patients were taken to the hospital after being involved in road accidents in various places within the city.

One of the patient was brought to the hospital by a good Samaritan while three others were transferred from different hospitals to the facility.

The hospital however did not give details of when they received the patients.

Members of the public with knowledge about the said patients can reach the hospital through the phone numbers 0709854000 or 0730643000. EXT-43121/43969.