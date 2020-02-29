KNH: No confirmed case of coronavirus in our facility

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has dispelled rumours circulating online of a confirmed case of coronavirus at its institution.

KNH says that the reports are fake and there has been no confirmed case of Covid-19 Coronavirus.

“The information circulating on social media that there is a confirmed case of Covid-19 Corona Virus is not true. Members of the public are advised to ignore the false alerts,” posted KNH on Facebook.

The message doing rounds on social media claimed that a positive test for coronavirus is confirmed at KNH.

“Avoid KNH and crowded areas. Positive test for coronavirus confirmed at the Kenyatta Hospital. There’s currently a crisis meeting at Afya House, the ministry of health,” read the short message doing the round on social media.

Tension has been high since the outbreak of the virus in January this year in Wuhan China. The virus has spread to more than 25 countries across the world, causing nearly 3,000 deaths so far.

Nigeria is the only country in sub-Saharan Africa to have reported and confirmed its first case of the virus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was compelled to set up a 21-person National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus.

Following an outcry from Kenyans after a China Southern Airlines landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday evening with 239 passengers.