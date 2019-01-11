KNH seeking new CEO to replace the suspended Lily Koros





The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has commenced the search for a new Chief Executive Officer to replace the suspended Lily Koros.

Ms Koros was suspended from the referral facility in March 2018 after a brain surgery was done on the wrong patient in February 2018.

The institution later blamed the startling mix-up on the wrong labelling.

Through an advertisement placed in Friday’s Daily Nation, the referral facility has invited qualified applicants to submit their applications for the position.

QUALIFICATIONS

Among the required qualifications for all applicants is a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery or its equivalent and a Master’s in a health-related field from recognised institutions.

The applicants should also be registered practitioners with the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board, have not less than 15 years of relevant work experience with at least 10 years in senior management or a leadership position.

The appointment is for a period of three years and is renewable for a further term of three years based on performance.

Candidates will be required to satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution and obtain a Certificate of Good Conduct from the Diertorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), a clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) and a tax compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

APPOINTMENT

Following the suspension of Ms Koros, Thomas Mutie has been the acting CEO after being appointed by the hospital board.

The former KNH CEO was in December hired as Administration Secretary at the Health ministry, signalling the end of her return to the referral facility.

Principal Secretary Peter Tum confirmed her hiring and said she will work under him in the administrative wing.