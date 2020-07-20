KNH Covid-19 Center to be among the beneficiaries of National Data Centre





Kenyatta National Hospital Covid-19 center will be among the beneficiaries of the National Data Centre.

The center was recently launched to offer the front-line workers psycho-social support as one of the ways of helping them cope with the psychological challenges and mental well-being during this pandemic period.

PHASE ONE

This was revealed by the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology (ICT), Innovation and Youth Affairs, Mr Jerome Ochieng who visited the centre on Monday.

According to the PS, plans are at an advanced stage to roll out services of the National Data Centre, located at Konza Technopolis following the completion of Phase One of the project.

The PS said government ministries and other agencies will be the early movers to migrate their data to the centre whose services will also be available for private entities as part of the commercialisation plan.

“There has been great progress. We have seen improvement which is immense. Phase One (1) of the Data Centre is ready for utilisation. Most of our data will be resident here. With more emphasis being put on use of technology, the storage of data will be useful,” Ochieng said.

PHASE TWO

The Data Centre project, which started in June 2019, is being implemented by the Government through the Ministry of ICT, Innovation & Youth, with KoTDA as the project implementing Agency.

Phase Two (II) of the project will incorporate smart city facilities and services.

Also, in the pipeline in Konza is the Agritech Center of Excellence to support Kenya’s agriculture sector in areas such as precision farming, automation and adoption of technology through Global Positioning System (GPS).

Upon completion, Konza will be a world-class city driven by a thriving ICT sector, superior reliable infrastructure and business friendly governance systems.