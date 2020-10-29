KNH cleaner found with missing person’s mobile phone to remain in custody





A cleaner at the Kenyatta National Hospital who was found with a mobile phone belonging to a person who went missing will remain in police custody as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) probes the matter.

Enock Omeda will remain at Langata police station until November 4 after detective sergeant Hellen Koech of Langata DCI offices obtained orders to detain him as she continues with investigations into disappearance of Eliud Wabwile who was reported missing on October 15.

Wambwile’s son reported him missing at Langata police station through OB43/15/10/2020 after he disappeared from his house without trace.

Family members had tried reaching him on his mobile phone severally but his phone had been switched off.

DCI officers obtained Wabwile’s phone’s International Mobile Equipment Identification (IMEI) number, traced it and found Omeda using it at his home in Kikuyu township where they arrested him on October 26.

Omeda told senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua that he had picked the phone at a garbage collection booth at KNH and the health facility confirmed Wabwile died at the national referral hospital following an accident.

But Mutua said the same must be verified by the DCI during the investigations.

“The investigations are not complete and for the purpose of forming a substantive charge, the investigator intends to get all the text messages from the missing person’s gadget paired to his Safaricom number and from (Omeda’s) phone paired with his Safaricom number,” Sgt. Koech stated in an affidavit filed at the Kibera law courts.

She was seeking orders to hold Omeda for seven days and compel Safaricom Limited to furnish her with M-Pesa statements and call data records of the suspect and the missing person.

Sgt. Koech also wanted to analyse both phones to find out whether there was communication between Omeda and Wabwile before he went missing. The detective is in possession of both phones.