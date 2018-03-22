The victim Susan Nekesa speaks to Citizen TV. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

Kenyatta National Hospital is on the spot yet again following claims of a botched caesarean section.

Susan Nekesa says she walked into Kenya’s top referral hospital in labour on January 25 and delivered twin girls the following day.

However, hours after the surgery, Nekesa’s stomach became swollen and she began experiencing excruciating pain.

The pain, she told Citizen TV, was so much that she could barely speak.

In the TV report, a desperate and distraught Nekesa struggles to sit up in bed as tear roll down her cheeks.

Amid sobs, she shares her ordeal, saying, “Naomba Mungu memory yangu isipotee… (I am praying that I do not lose my memory).

“When I came to see her, I found that she had a swollen stomach,” says Evelyn Anindo, Nekesa’s sister.

“Her stomach was also very hot and she could not talk. We communicated using signs.”

DOCTORS ADMITTED MISTAKE

On complaining to KNH medical staff, Nekesa was wheeled back to the theatre, and it was then that doctors admitted they had made a mistake.

“It was discovered that the surgery was done wrongly,” says Robert Sitati, Nekesa’s husband.

“A portion of the small intestines, like 50cm, was outside the chamber where it was supposed to be,” he says.

To remedy the situation, doctors removed the affected portion of Nekesa’s intestines and left a small opening (called stoma) to allow her pass stool through a colostomy bag.

The patient and her family clung on hopes of their kin recovering and walking home with their bundles of joy.

But on Tuesday, the family received even worse news: that one of their twins had died.

“They said that my child had a hole in the heart,” says distressed Nekesa.

However, Nekesa’s husband says that he was told by a KHN staff member that their child chocked on milk.