Kiunjuri disowns cabinet colleagues as Ruto ‘murder plot’ thickens

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has distanced himself from meetings by his fellow cabinet colleagues from Mount Kenya region that have given rise to claims of an alleged plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

Kiunjuri has denied knowledge of the meeting that led to the summoning of the four Cabinet Secretaries by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday.

The four Cabinet Secretaries who were summoned are Peter Munya (Trade), Sicily Kariuki (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and James Macharia (Transport).

While speaking in Kwale, Kiunjuri restated his allegiance to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

KIUNJURI’S ABSENCE

“Those of us who were employed were given work by the government of Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto… and that is the work we’re continuing to deliver for these two people because if we work for them we work for the people of Kenya,” said Kiunjuri.

Kiunjuri’s remarks are perhaps in response to questions why he missed out on the meetings by some of his colleagues to discuss development matters in Mount Kenya region, as Munya explained after being grilled at the DCI headquarters.

“He (Kiunjuri) wasn’t at the meeting… maybe he is accessible, I don’t know. There were complaints about certain issues relating to agriculture but many of them were issues relating to me in the cooperatives sector. Issues of marketing coffee and processing are under the cooperative department. I didn’t have any specific issue about agriculture relating to him that I was complaining about,” Munya said.