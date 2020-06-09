Kirinyaga MCAs impeach Anne Waiguru

Kirinyaga MCAs have this afternoon impeached area Governor Anne Waiguru.

The MCAs, in impeaching Ms Waiguru, cited alleged abuse of office and graft.

Twenty-three out of 33 MCAs voted in favour of the motion of impeachment; four abstained while six were absent.

However, Ms Waiguru has dismissed the allegations levelled against her as baseless and vowed to challenge the matter in court.

The decision will now be forwarded to the Senate for consideration.

Earlier in the day, chaos has erupted at the Assembly as ward representatives fought during debate on the impeachment motion.

The MCAs exchanged blows and kicked each other Tuesday morning, temporarily disrupting the session.

It took the intervention of sergeants-at-arms to restore calm in the assembly.

Trouble started when the Mutira MCA Kinyua Wangui rose up to move the motion of impeachment against Ms Waiguru and declared that she must be kicked out.

As he moved the motion, two MCAs allied to the governor – Antony Munene (Karumandi) and Lucy Njeri (nominated) – shot up, claiming that their signatures had been forged as their names appeared in the list of those seeking to impeach Ms Waiguru yet they were opposed to the motion.

STOP MOTION

The two confronted Mr Wangui, vowing that they would not allow the motion to go on.

There were chaotic scenes at the assembly as the two MCAs shouted and heckled Mr Wangui.

It was then that the legislators supporting the motion intervened and attempted to throw the two out and a fierce fight broke out.

The two warring groups punched, kicked and threw chairs at each other.

There was a stampede as the MCAs supporting Governor Waiguru and those opposed to her engaged in running battles, much to the astonishment of Speaker Mr Anthony Gathumbi.

KICKED OUT

The assembly’s orderlies stepped in and separated the groups and kicked Mr Munene and Ms Njeri out of the House for being responsible for skirmishes which disrupted the motion.

Later, Majority Leader Kamau Murango condemned the incident and asked the Speaker to discipline the unruly MCAs.

“This is a House of order and regulations and those out to cause chaos should not be spared,” said Mr Murango.

In a statement, Governor Waiguru rubbished the impeachment motion, saying that there is a court order which s still in place barring her ouster that.

She said she would sue the Speaker and those participating in the motion for contempt of court orders.