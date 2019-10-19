Kipchumba Murkomen, Donald Kipkorir spar over Eliud Kipchoge

A Twitter jibe from Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen to Lawyer Donald Kipkorir slamming him on the ‘unnecessary’ legal action taken against NRG Radio on behalf of marathoner Eliud Kipchoge has left the two embroiled in an argument.

Senator Murkomen, who is also a lawyer, faulted Mr Kipkorir accusing of misleading Kipchoge on the best way to handle the matter.

In his opinion, Kipkorir overreacted by drafting a demand letter to the radio station over something that could have been resolved over a phone call.

“I would advise @EliudKipchoge against unnecessary legal battles with entities like @NRGRadioKenya merely excited with his fete. It waters down the good name of Kipchoge. Concerns raised shouldn’t have been in the form of legal threats. A phone call is enough. He was terribly misled,” tweeted Senator Murkomen.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir responded telling the legislator to mind his business and if he was actually interested in the case he should hold brief for NRG Radio.

MY CLIENT

“My Senator …. Let’s have professional respect…. If my client thought you are a better lawyer than me, he would have come to you…. Let’s operate on our different lanes! Kindly, act for NGR Radio and we see the outcome,” replied Mr Kipkorir.

This led to a war of words between the two.

Senator Murkomen responded: “Hey Don I didn’t know you are the one who misled Kipchoge & I didn’t say so. I however strongly believe that this matter would better be handled out of the limelight. There is a Serena “Hotel” in my village which sells only tea & Mandazi. I don’t expect the real Serana Hotel to sue.”

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir shot back: “Don’t worry my Senator …… there is no Big Corruption or small corruption …. Eliud Kipchoge is a bigger brand than that restaurant you refer to .. Intellectual Property Rights of athletes must be protected at all costs.. But am not surprised you support theft of IP Rights!

Senator Murkomen went on: “You are using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.”

Kipkorir, on Friday served NRG Radio with a cease and desist letter for using Kipchoge’s name to market their brand without his consent.

In the letter, he gave the radio station two hours to expunge the athlete’s name, images and references from all its platforms. The station has since complied.