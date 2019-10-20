Kipchoge awarded prestigious state honour

Eliud Kipchoge was on Sunday celebrated by being awarded the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H.) by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kipchoge was personally decorated by the president at the tail end of the head of state’s speech to commemorate the 10th Mashujaa Day celebrations at Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa county.

“Eliud Kipchoge remains the greatest of our time. His latest conquest is a reminder that we can achieve our very best as individual and collectively as a nation,” President Kenyatta said as the audience cheered.

He then invited Kipchoge to the podium, shook his hand and draped him with the golden sash.

The Head of State also acknowledged Brigid Kosgei who recently smashed the women marathon record in Chicago.

Present at the event were Deputy President William Ruto, opposition leader Raila Odinga, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho among other distinguished leaders.

The Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya is the highest honour that can be awarded to a civilian.

LIVING LEGEND

Kipchoge recently became the first human being to run the 42-km marathon race in under two hours.

He timed an astonishing 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge aimed at proving that no human is limited.

“We are fortunate to a have living legend who also is an inspiration to all Kenyans. He achieved this through integrity and hard work,” said the President.

The president also honoured all journalists who play their proper role and urged scribes not to be corrupted in their role by receiving the infamous ‘brown envelopes’.

“Journalists should always speak the truth and avoid sensationalism,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta also commended Kenyan musicians, artistes and comedians.