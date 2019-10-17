Kindly decline the appointment, Senator Sakaja tells Mary Wambui

The controversy surrounding the appointment of Mary Wambui as the chair of the National Employment Authority is not going away anytime soon.

On Thursday, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja joined the debate and urged Wambui to refuse the appointment.

He also said he will instruct lawyers to file a petition to quash the appointment.

“Hon Mary Wambui is known to me. I have confidence that she has the ability to serve Kenyans in a different capacity but not as Chairperson of the National Employment Authority. I, therefore, urge her to politely decline this appointment,” said Sakaja.

But the 69-year-old former Member of Parliament for Othaya, earlier this week said that she not only deserves the post, but that she also the most qualified for the appointment.

Wambui was appointed to chair the Authority in a gazette notice issued by Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

“I got the post because I am better than those complaining. I have qualifications and experience to run the office,” she said.

A majority of Kenyans on social media have begged to differ.