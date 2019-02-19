Kindhearted city cop gifts Sh56k to desperate dad





A police officer attached to the Westlands Police Station has gifted Sh 56,000 to a man found guilty of attempting to smuggle a baby out of Kenyatta National Hospital.

Mr Bonface Murage was on Tuesday handed a three-month suspended sentence by Senior Resident Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe.

Inspector Emmanuel Tamooh told Nairobi News that he was touched by the story and wanted to help the man pay the bill.

HOSPITAL BILL

“I learnt that the man was doing it because he could not raise the hospital bill; it is for that reason that I opted to help him pay it,” he said.

On reaching the hospital, Mr Tamooh found out that somebody else had already paid the bills. He then opted to look for the man and hand him the money.

“I later found him at the court and handed him the money because I had already decided to part with it,” he said.

NO MOBILE PHONES

Mr Tamooh said that it was not easy to find the family as both Mr Murage and his wife Ms Agnes Murage do not have mobile phones.

He made it clear that he does not condone the man’s actions and was only moved by the fact that he was needy.