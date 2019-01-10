Life

Kindergarten photo evokes Apartheid ghosts in South Africa

A picture seemingly depicting white learners seated separately from the black children. PHOTO | COURTESY
A picture showing black and white children sitting at separate tables in a South African elementary school on their first day has gone viral and people have shared their disgust.

According to local media, the picture was shared by the class teacher on the school’s WhatsApp group.

It shows 18 White students sitting together, while their black colleagues sat at a separate table in the back of the kindergarten class at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in South Africa.

Social media users said the picture evoked memories of the apartheid system that promoted racial segregation and oppression in South Africa.

Pressure on social media forced the school to post another photo of the young learners together.

Iconic South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka was among those who called out the school for taking them back to a dark period.

