Kindergarten photo evokes Apartheid ghosts in South Africa





A picture showing black and white children sitting at separate tables in a South African elementary school on their first day has gone viral and people have shared their disgust.

According to local media, the picture was shared by the class teacher on the school’s WhatsApp group.

It shows 18 White students sitting together, while their black colleagues sat at a separate table in the back of the kindergarten class at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in South Africa.

Social media users said the picture evoked memories of the apartheid system that promoted racial segregation and oppression in South Africa.

Pressure on social media forced the school to post another photo of the young learners together.

Iconic South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka was among those who called out the school for taking them back to a dark period.

This doesn’t make me happy why are my kids at the conor hayi bo. pic.twitter.com/z8yE9z6m2c — Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) January 9, 2019

Display of racism in Grade 1 at Schweizer-Reneke Laerskool, North West Province, South Africa as black students in a small space are separated from white students sitting on proper tables and chairs. pic.twitter.com/nBW2ILVWZr — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) January 9, 2019

In this picture, I see 4 most beautiful faces, I see beautiful minds, a glowing future, I see 3 pairs of curious eyes and I see one of them quenching his thirst probably to cool down his awesomeness.I see power in black #StopRacismSA https://t.co/Q916k0aYT9 — Patrick Biwott (@Pato_BK) January 10, 2019

First day of school, South Africa.😤😢😱 pic.twitter.com/31nMfj3Khw — Ghost (@Ghost_zw) January 9, 2019

Another racism incident has struck south africa 😥 im getting tired of this nonsense. This pre school is called schweizer-reneke the pic explains everything. pic.twitter.com/FzKFXrulsc — luyanda (@luyanda_loo) January 10, 2019

Schweizer-Reneke Laerskool, racism displayed on 1st day of school. Whites are separated from Blacks, if you look closely, you will see 4 black kids sitting near the door, and White kids happily sitting properly in a class.#backtoschool2019 pic.twitter.com/DffwgGZ5LM — REBUILD SOUTH AFRICA (RSA) (@Our_RSA) January 9, 2019