Kind-hearted owners of Malik Heights building make rare decision after Sh600m fire loss

A fire broke out at Malik Heights building on Ngong Road, Nairobi on the night of June 3, 2019. Property of unknown value was destroyed by the fire. PHOTO | JOAN PERERUAN

The family that owns Malik Heights building on Ngong Road, which caught fire early this week, has forgiven the main suspect caught on camera igniting the fire that caused Sh600m damage.

The family said they have forgiven Abdirizak Yusuf Adow despite the pain he caused them.

Shahid Siddique, the owner of Al Husnain Motors, said that the family is at peace with the decision

“We have decided to reopen because if we don’t a lot of families will suffer. If we do not open and get back to business, if we don’t, it will not help anyone,” he said.

Police have impounded a car believed to be owned by the suspect.

Abdirizak Yusuf Adow was captured by CCTV cameras walking into the building carrying a jerrican believed to contain petrol.

His car was found parked on Kirichwa Road, a few meters from the scene of crime of the fire, and towed to Kilimani police station as investigations continue.

Police are tracking the suspect within Kileleshwa and Eastleigh estates, amid lingering questions on the motive of the arson and why the family hasn’t yet recorded a statement with the police.

The suspect is said to have worked as a broker, dealing with business people who searched for space to rent in the building.