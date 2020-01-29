Kimemia: Uhuru will be in next govt to represent Mt Kenya interests

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia now says President Uhuru Kenyatta is too young to retire after serving his second term, claiming that the President will be part of the next government to represent the interests of the Central Kenya region.

Governor Kimemia said Central Kenya must be represented in the next government, and the best person for the position was Mr Kenyatta.

He spoke at Kipipiri Stadium in Nyandarua when he disbursed Sh60 million World Bank-funded Climate Smart Agriculture Programme to farmer groups from Kipipiri, Ndaragua, and Kinangop Constituencies.

“Let us not forget the sufferings subjected to us in the past. Our economy and cash crops collapsed because we had no one at the negotiating table. We should have one of our own in the government to take care of our interests,” said the county boss.

TEN COUNTIES

Governor Kimemia, who also chairs the 10 counties under the Central Kenya Economic Bloc, said the 10 governors were solidly behind the Building Bridges Initiative and the president.

“The 10 governors have resolved to work with the President, support him in the BBI initiative and stand with him in uniting Kenyans, implementing the Big Four and in fighting corruption. We must never forget how corruption has affected Kenyans and mostly Central Kenya Community, The President wants to leave a legacy on these issues and we as governors have resolved to support him,” said the governor.

He castigated politicians from Central Kenya region attacking the President and claiming that he never visits the region, saying the head of state has initiated many development projects.

“The most important thing is what he is doing for us, not just the physical presence. We feel his presence through development projects he has initiated, a lot of developments including roads, water and electricity are ongoing in Central Kenya and only a blind person can pretend not to see,” said Mr Kimemia.

He also revealed that the President holds regular consultations with the region leadership, meetings that culminated in some of the undertaken development and Presidential directives issued a few weeks from Mombasa State House in favour of tea, coffee, dairy and horticultural farming.

“The revival of Nyahururu Town KCC plant is a milestone and more industries are coming our way including the potato processing plant for Nyandarua,” said Mr Kimemia.