Kilonzo Junior taunts Mwangi Kiunjuri after the axe

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has thrown shade at former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri following his axing from the cabinet.

Junior lectured Mr Kiunjuri and other government officials to be modest while in office for they do not know when their fortunes will change.

“There is something disconcerting about appointments- you wake up a CS, bulldoze other road users in a high end Four-wheel drive and by end of day, you are in traffic jam with the same road users. Let’s learn to be modest while in office,” tweeted the senator.

Mr Kiunjuri was the only Cabinet Secretary fired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday. Mr Kenyatta announced the reshuffle on Tuesday morning at State House Mombasa.

Mr Kiunjuri later issued a statement saying that he expected to be fired and was not surprised by the decision.

