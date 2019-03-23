Kilimani ‘Spider-Man’ thief caught in the act by CCTV cameras

The suspect, Michael Joseph Otieno Odhiambo, alias ‘Spider-Man’, was caught by CCTV cameras breaking into a home. PHOTO | SCREENSHOTS

A burglar who has been filmed scaling walls in Kilimani apartments and stealing electronics, money and jewelry has finally been arrested.

Mr Michael Joseph Otieno Odhiambo, alias ‘Spider-Man’, was arrested at Greenhouse building along Ngong Road by detectives attached to the Kilimani police station.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement that the suspect was arrested for the offence of burglary and stealing.

“The suspect was nabbed with several laptops, Pliers, a Cutter, a Hacksaw and a Ransack bag,” said the DCI statement.

The suspect has since been charged in court.

Mr Odhiambo was in February captured by CCTV cameras as he scaled walls of residential apartments in Kilimani. He is suspected to have stolen money on the day the footage was captured.