Police arrest four suspects of Kilimani estate burglaries – PHOTOS + VIDEO

By Evelyne Musambi February 25th, 2019 2 min read

Police have arrested four suspects who have been terrorising Kilimani residents.

The four were part of a gang that had been breaking into apartments and houses within the area.

Alex Nderi alias ‘Ade’, Peter Kaari alias ‘Pinches’/‘Walker’, Lawrence Alusala alias ‘Nico’ and Veronica Kamau alias ‘Veroh’ were arrested and arraigned in court.

Their arrests comes at the height of police investigations into a lone burglar nicknamed spiderman who has been scaling walls to break into houses.

The man who has been caught on CCTV camera scales the security walls of apartments then proceeds floor by floor by scaling and holding onto concrete beams.

Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri, during a past interview, said security patrols in the area had been increased adding that the lone burglar would soon be arrested.

Evelyne Musambi

