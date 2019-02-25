Police arrest four suspects of Kilimani estate burglaries – PHOTOS + VIDEO

An assortment of the items recovered from the suspects. PHOTOS | DCI

Police have arrested four suspects who have been terrorising Kilimani residents.

The four were part of a gang that had been breaking into apartments and houses within the area.

Alex Nderi alias ‘Ade’, Peter Kaari alias ‘Pinches’/‘Walker’, Lawrence Alusala alias ‘Nico’ and Veronica Kamau alias ‘Veroh’ were arrested and arraigned in court.

Their arrests comes at the height of police investigations into a lone burglar nicknamed spiderman who has been scaling walls to break into houses.

The man who has been caught on CCTV camera scales the security walls of apartments then proceeds floor by floor by scaling and holding onto concrete beams.

Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri, during a past interview, said security patrols in the area had been increased adding that the lone burglar would soon be arrested.

A #notorious gang of house breakers/burglars that has been terrorizing the residents of #Kilimani were finally nabbed y’day. The four; Alex Nderi alias ‘Ade’,Peter Kaari alias ‘Pinches’/‘Walker’,Lawrence Alusala alias’Nico’&Veronica Kamau alias’Veroh’were 2day arraigned in court. pic.twitter.com/YV9tMb7Cxk — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 25, 2019

The CCTV footage of the notorious gang in action at a building in #Kilimani. pic.twitter.com/hdNZBIyylh — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 25, 2019

Upon interrogation,one of the suspects led the Detectives to Kwihota, #Ruiru Town whereby a firearm which was reported robbed from a Chinese national loaded with 14 rounds of ammunitions was recovered. 2 vehicles detained; firearm submitted to Ballistics for forensic examination. pic.twitter.com/qDzKspaYFr — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 25, 2019