Kilifi DG Saburi to spend three more nights in police cell

Kilifi deputy governor Gideon Saburi will spend three more nights at the Mombasa port police station to await a ruling by senior Resident Magistrate Ritah Amwayi on Thursday on whether to continue holding him as requested by the prosecution.

Saburi was on Monday arraigned in Mombasa following his arrest on Friday for refusing to isolate himself on returning from a trip to Germany.

The Director of Public Prosecution’s office wants the DG remanded at Manyani Prison in Taita Taveta County for 14 days to allow police to complete investigations.

According to the prosecution, Kilifi residents were angered by the deputy governor’s actions and he could be subjected to mob justice if released.

His legal team, however, opposed the motion arguing that it would be illegal to hold Saburi for the 14 days, yet he has not been formally charged.

Further, the lawyers said the prosecution team did not have results that show he had tested positive for Covid-19 and that he indeed infected anyone.

The DG, who was cofnfirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, was discharged from Coast general hospital on Friday after recovery.

Saburi was picked from the hospital by a security team of eight led by the regional DCI boss, Washington Njiru at around 1pm before beng bundled away.