Kieleweke politicians ‘directed to comply with church ban’

Leaders affiliated to Kieleweke faction in the ruling Jubilee party have been directed to adhere to Catholic and the ACK church directive banning political activities in their churches.

Former Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson David Murathe said all members of Kieleweke team have been directed to adhere to the directive, which was announced by Catholic Diocese of Murang’a Bishop James Maria Wainaina.

The directive banned priests from inviting politicians in churches and cancelled the existing invitations.

The move followed an ugly incident in Gitui Catholic Church where Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro of Tangatanga clashed with Nominated MP Maina Kamanda of Kieleweke, over who should invite guests.

ARCH-RIVALS

Mr Murathe, who condemned the incident said they (Kieleweke) were ready to adhere to the directive and called on their arch-rivals in Tangatanga faction to follow suit.

The William Ruto critic said politicians who may want to address the members of public should arrange for rallies instead of attending churches for their political reasons.

“We have heard the directive from the church and we have directed our members to adhere. We hope Tangatanga members will also take heed of the instructions,” said Mr Murathe.

He said they were in support of the ban saying no one should ignore the church.

“No leader should ignore the church. It is wrong for all of us to take our differences in houses of worship,” Mr Murathe said.