Kibra MP shares ugly side of cancer treatment

By David Kwalimwa March 12th, 2019 2 min read

Kibra MP Ken Okoth has shared a photo of himself showing the ugly side of cancer.

The youthful MP is undergoing treatment for stage four Colorectal cancer (colon cancer).

He posted the picture on social media while responding to a concerned Kenyan who had asked for an update on the treatment.

“Hallo Mheshimiwa Ken Okoth, how are you fairing? You crossed my mind today. Am praying for your quick recovery,” posted Wambui.

The MP responded; “Napambana na hali yangu kabisa. Chemo drugs brutal on the skin and immunity system.”

Soon after he posted the picture, Twitter was ablaze with messages of love and prayers from across the country.

Here are some of the get well soon messages that people sent him.

The 41-year-old MP announced in February that he had been diagnosed with stage four Colorectal cancer with metastases to the liver and which was incurable.

He admitted that the diagnosis came a little too late but he will pull through.

