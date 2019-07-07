Join our WhatsApp Channel
Recuperating Kibra MP Ken Okoth back in the country

By Amina Wako July 7th, 2019 1 min read

Kibra Member of Parliament, Ken Okoth, is back in the country after many months abroad where he has been seeking treatment for Colorectal Cancer.

On Sunday Okoth attended the Annual Kibra Music Festival in his first public appearance following his return to the country.

Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, who also attended the festival, shared on Facebook photos of himself and the MP taken during the event.

“Joined my brother Ken Okoth MP Kibra and the people of Kibra for an exciting Music Festival earlier today. Welcome back home bro and thanks for the amazing job you and your team have been doing,” Sakaja captioned the photos.

Kibra Member of Parliament, Ken Okoth (right) with Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja at the Annual Kibra Music Festival. PHOTO | COURTESY
TREATMENT

While its remains unclear exactly when the MP jetted back into the country, on Saturday he updated his Facebook timeline with photos taken when he paid a courtesy call on Kenya’s ambassador to France, Prof Judy Wakhungu in Paris.

Okoth revealed his cancer diagnosis in February 2019, saying the condition was discovered at a very advanced stage, thus it can only be managed.

He later left for Paris when he has been undergoing treatment.

Several Kenyan leaders, including Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris and Education PS, Dr Belio Kipsang, visited Okoth during his stay in Paris.

