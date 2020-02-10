All about orthopedic shoes Kibaki wore when he viewed Moi’s body

Former President Mwai Kibaki’s latest public appearance has elicited discussions about the state of his health.

Nairobi News has established that Kenya’s third president wore orthopedic shoes when he visited Parliament buildings to pay his last respects to his late predecessor Daniel arap Moi.

Kibaki, who also served as Moi’s Vice President for close to a decade, wore shoes that resemble sneakers as he condoled with Mzee Moi’s sons, Raymond and Gideon.

Orthopedic shoes are specially designed footwear worn by people of all ages who suffer from uncomfortable foot mechanics.

They are aimed at supporting the structure of the foot, ankle and leg. The shoes mainly serve persons with swollen feet, heel challenges, diabetes, arthritis, and crucially, persons recovering from foot surgery.

ROAD ACCIDENT

The shoes can have special features including removable insole, extra width, more sizing options and supportive heals.

Kibaki lost some of his mobility when he suffered a serious road accident near Machakos in 2002, at the height of the presidential campaigns and was hospitalized in Nairobi and later on, in London.

On Sunday, the media was barred from covering the event when Kibaki viewed Moi’s body. No video recordings were allowed.

The 82-year-old Kibaki retired from active politics in 2013 after serving as the country’s president for a decade and handing over power to President Uhuru Kenyatta.