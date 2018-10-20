Former President Mwai Kibaki . PHOTO | FILE

Former President Mwai Kibaki will build a luxurious five-star hotel next to the Menengai Crater in Nakuru.

The multibillion-shilling investment, its promoters say, is informed by heightened global interest in the long-forgotten crater that last experienced a volcanic explosion 8,000 years ago.

Regulatory filings indicate the project by the Kibaki family’s company Gingalili (1968) Ltd will occupy 692 acres next to the crater where a 100MW geothermal field is under development.

PUBLIC SUBMISSIONS

On Wednesday, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) invited the public to file submissions within the next 30 days before a decision is made on whether or not to allow its implementation.

“Nema invites members of the public to submit oral and written submissions within 30 days to assist the authority in the decision-making process for this project,” said the Nema notice in the dailies.

According to the report, Gingalili plans to build a mini-city that will include educational institutions, low, medium and high income residential units as well as a commercial centre on both sides of the Nyahururu-Nakuru Road that cuts through the property.

COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS

The report said office blocks will be put up within the area designated for commercial buildings developments on both sides of the road.

The project, located 15 kilometres from Nakuru town, has witnessed subdivision of 800 acres into residential plots measuring one eighth, half and one acre for sale to individuals and institutions.

An earlier statement from the family indicated that high-end homes would also be for leasing and sale within a gated community that will host the luxurious hotel.