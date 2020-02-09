Kibaki pays his last respects to Mzee Moi

Former President Mwai Kibaki paid on Sunday morning viewed the body of his predecessor Daniel Arap Moi which is laying state at Parliament buildings.

Kibaki was driven into Parliament building at exactly 11:30am.

According to KTN News, Kibaki’s family requested privacy when the former president viewed the body of his predecessor.

“We will not be able to bring you live pictures of the goings-on in Parliament as it was a request by the family that we (KTN) do not bring in any live pictures of the former president Mwai Kibaki from when he comes out to the car to when he is walking through the corridor of parliament and when he views the body of the former President Daniel Arap Moi,” KTN News presenter said moment after Kibaki’s convoy left Parliament building.

In Parliament, Kibaki met Moi’s family members, including sons Gideon Moi (Baringo Senator) and Raymond Moi (Rongai MP).

On Saturday, Kibaki’s office shared photos and videos of the former president signing a condolence book, the first time his images have been shared after a long time.

Kibaki has kept a low profile since he left office.

His appearance during this period of mourning Moi follows concerns by netizens who wanted to know where the third president of Kenya was.

Most Kenyan expected Kibaki to show up at Lee Funeral Home where the remains of Moi were taken following his death last Tuesday morning.

The late Moi’s body will lie in state at Parliament buildings for the members of the public to view until Monday.

His funeral service will be held on Tuesday at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi before his remains are interred at his Kabarak home beside his late wife, Lena Moi on Wednesday.