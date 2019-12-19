Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu impeached

Kiambu County Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) have voted to impeach Governor Ferdinand Waititu over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

A total of 63 MCAs voted to back the ouster motion tabled by Ndenderu MCA Solomon Kinuthia, while only one voted against it.

In the motion, Kinuthia has listed gross misconduct and abuse of office as the major reasons for the impeachment motion against Waititu.

A total of 28 MCAs were absent during the impeachment vote.

The motion by the MCA accuses Ferdinand Waititu Babayao of violating the tendering laws by allegedly influencing awarding of key tenders to firms linked to his immediate family and kin.

The Kiambu county boss, in the motion, is also accused of bypassing the County Public Service Board in hiring hundreds of casual staff among other actions that the MCA termed as unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, a similar motion targeting the Deputy Governor James Nyoro flopped after the mover of the motion, Weiteithie MCA Macharia Taki failed to show up in the Assembly during the session.

Waititu was barred from office after he was charged with six counts over a Sh580 million irregular tender back in July.