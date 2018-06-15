LEFT: Suspended Youth Affairs PS Lilian Omollo. RIGHT: Lang'ata women prison.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale wants the doctor who recommended Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo-Omollo’s admission to Kenyatta National Hospital to be jailed.

Khalwale said the doctor did a great disservice to the country and the judicial system by allowing a graft suspect to have a luxurious life in hospital.

PS Omollo was reportedly taken ill while at Lang’ata Women’s Hospital and was admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital’s private wing.

Her fellow suspects in the ongoing NYS case complained of starvation in prison as she enjoyed five course meals at the hospital closely guarded by police.

Khalwale tweeted that the doctor who admitted PS Omollo be arrested and charged and his sentiments were backed by other Kenyans.

The doctor who attempted to give a soft landing to this NYS suspect (that has committed economic crimes against Kenyans) by conveniently admitting her at KNH must also be arrested & be taken to Lang’ata prison to continue treating her from there! pic.twitter.com/1K8zWCy3WR — Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) June 14, 2018

@hannah_karuga replied, “Indirect NYS beneficiary…Can’t admit freely…Alikula kakitu pia…Woooiiii this world isn’t my home.”

@DaggyIsutsa added, “Let the Doc join his client at Langata Prison.”

@orutwasam responded, “Otherwise all public prison remands have medical clinics there isn’t any reason why she can’t be in Langata to stay in KNH attracting an additional costs in form of bills and guarding.”