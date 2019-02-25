Khalwale to the rescue of banana-hawking boy





Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale on Sunday surprised a banana-hawking boy with school uniform and shoes.

The boy was hawking bananas at the gate of church in Shinyalu, Kakamega county, to raise money for his uniform when the former senator came to his rescue.

Khalwale topped his surprise with brand new school shoes for the boy whose only concern was uniform.

The former legislator said his act was informed by the fact that everyone deserves a good life.

He went on to wish the boy to become a doctor in future.

Our people earn a dignified although not so princely living. I met this nice boy today hawking ripe bananas at the church gate to raise money for school uniform. I bought him the uniform plus school shoes en blessed him to grow to become a doctor pic.twitter.com/zHkyItFuHu — Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) February 24, 2019

Khalwale’s kind act was lauded online, but Kenyans quickly urged him not to parade needy children in front of cameras.

Romana wrote; “Very good Daktari. But please, leave the cameras behind.”

Dr Hans added; “Its better to leave the camera aside when helping the poor.”

Rafael commented; “When you help the poor leave the camera at home.”

Margaret Kamau stated; “You do not help then shout it on top of the mountain!!! Tenda wema nenda zako!”

Oscar Ouma added; “You did the right thing although you didn’t need to publicise…Tenda wema nenda zako.”